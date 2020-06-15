NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo will begin its phased reopening plan by welcoming back its members starting today.
In order to keep guests safe, the zoo will be following new safety guidelines during its reopening phases.
Members will need to reserve a timed ticket in advance, and the zoo will only be taking card payments. Anyone four and older will be required to wear a mask, while parts of the zoo will be sectioned into one-way paths. Some features will also be unavailable to guests.
The Nashville Zoo will reopen to the general public starting Thursday.
Read more about the zoo's phased reopening plan here.
