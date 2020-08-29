NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Zoo is in the midst of a baby boom!
Of the 11 females in the zoo’s kangaroo exhibit, 10 of them are having babies. Two joeys have already made their way out of their pouches and three more are starting to poke their heads out.
Five more are still inside and have not come out yet.
As for how the baby boom got started, a spokesperson for the zoo said staff “introduced one male into all the females and he’s been busy.”
You can also get really close to see the baby kangaroos. Starting Friday, Sept. 4, the zoo is opening its “Kangaroo Kickabout” exhibit, allowing visitors to walk in, interact and even touch the babies.
The zoo also needs your support if you can give it, as it is in a tough financial position due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The zoo recently reported it’s been losing over $100,000 each week.
The zoo is hoping for new memberships; memberships start at $75 for year-round visits.
