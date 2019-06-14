NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Nashville Zoo at Grassmere announced the death of a 13-year resident, a Masai giraffe named Margarita.
In a post on Facebook Friday afternoon, the zoo announced that 14-year-old Margarita had been experiencing complications from arthritis, affecting her ability to walk normally despite various treatment attempts.
The Zoo said she was a great ambassador for the organization and her species. She arrived at the Zoo in 2006, and had given birth to five calves over the years, most recently Mazi in 2017.
Due to her hindered ability to walk normally, the Zoo's animal care officials made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.