NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashvillians had the opportunity to go on an exotic adventure through the Nashville Zoo Saturday with the Zoo Run Run event.
The Nashville Zoo Run Run welcomed runners and walkers back Saturday for their 5k event.
Participants had the opportunity to run through the Nashville Zoo’s property, including areas not usually available to the public.
Zoo Run Run 2022! Definitely not the winners but good times had by all @NashvilleZoo 🦒 pic.twitter.com/N0zAjQPWSk— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) February 26, 2022
Participants had the option of running or walking as a timed or untimed participant for only $45. In addition, they received a long-sleeve performance t-shirt and race bib to commemorate their achievement.
A virtual option was also available to participants where runners could use an online application called RaceJoy. By doing this, participants were allowed to choose the day, time, and course route that best suited their schedule and fitness level.
The Zoo also had a costume contest for onsite individuals and groups who dressed up as their favorite animals during the run.
Besides the costume contest, the Zoo partnered with Trees for You and Me and Polar Bears International to raise money to plant trees in an area of the world that has been devastated by deforestation.
When making donations, runners, whether onsite or virtual, could share their registration with family and friends and receive donations to become eligible to win prizes for going the extra mile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.