Nashville's been slowly reopening this past month, and now the city is allowing the zoo to reopen more of its exhibits.

The zoo announced it will reopen its "Unseen New World" exhibit on Friday. They will limit how many people can be in the building at one time.

When the corpse flower bloomed, people were able to check that out, but it was the only part of the exhibit open. Now you'll be able to check out all the reptiles.

