NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville officials are allowing the zoo to reopen more of its exhibits.
Guess who isssssss back *next* Friday?!! 🐍🦎🐢🐠YES, we're finally re-opening Unseen New World with a limited capacity starting next Friday, 3/12! We're also extending our hours to 9am to 6pm starting then too. 💚 pic.twitter.com/PEnz9f4MVA— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) March 5, 2021
The zoo announced it will reopen its "Unseen New World" exhibit on Friday. They will limit how many people can be in the building at one time.
When the corpse flower bloomed, people were able to check that out, but it was the only part of the exhibit open. Now you'll be able to check out all the reptiles.
