NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
The Nashville Zoo unveiled its new state of the art veterinary center on Friday.
The center was opened in hopes of showing zoo visitors a little of what goes on in animal care behind the scenes.
The new facility was designed to be one of the best in the country and will allow for guest viewing of medical treatment with hundreds of animals at the Nashville Zoo.
“We’ll have interpreters, engaging the guests about what we’re doing in the treatment rooms and actually seeing the care in action from surgeries to preventative care like the sloths, to be able to see what we’re doing all of the time,” said Dr. Heather Robertson, Director of Veterinary Services.
There are a few animals that can’t be treated in the facility, like rhinos, elephants and giraffes, which are either too large or too heavy.
Veterinarians at the facility will go to those animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.