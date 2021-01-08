Nashville Zoo officials: Giraffe to give birth soon

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A giraffe at the Nashville Zoo is close to giving birth to a baby calf.
"Nasha is getting closer to delivering her first calf! Zookeepers have noticed signs that typically indicate that birth will be soon," the zoo tweeted on Friday.
The labor, according to zoo officials, could take a few hours.
Nasha is getting closer to delivering her first calf! Zookeepers have noticed signs that typically indicate that birth will be soon. Her labor will be noticeable and could take a few hours. See what to look for and watch on our website! → https://t.co/Lv0picUNgQ pic.twitter.com/6Nud1zA9lv— Nashville Zoo (@NashvilleZoo) January 8, 2021
To watch the birth, click here.
