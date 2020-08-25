The Nashville Zoo is in dire straights.
That's according to the zoo president who is now asking for community support.
It's a money problem and, of course, the pandemic is to blame.
The Nashville Zoo had to furlough about 100 people when they first shut down.
They had to permanently lay off 45 to 50 people in July.
So staff members are already stretched thin.
"There are people that are wearing lots of different hats right now," said Jim Bartoo, a spokesperson for the zoo.
Even though the zoo is back open their financial status is bleak.
They were shut down for what are typically their busiest months.
Fundraising events have been cancelled because of social distancing requirements, and since they are only allowed to operate at 50% capacity, attendance is way down.
"When July hit, it got really hot and people have an issue walking around in hot weather particularly with a mask on and I completely understand that," said Bartoo.
To put it in perspective, zoo attendance for 2019 was more than 1.26 million.
The projected attendance for this year is 360,000.
According to the zoo president, they're losing $105,000 a week.
"It does hurt to see people that I work with having to struggle to make ends meet," said Bartoo.
The zoo is now doing everything it can to raise money.
They're sending emails asking for donations.
You'll find pop ups on their website.
They're offering free carousel rides and half price admission in the afternoons.
"All of this helps us, not only raise a little bit of money, but it helps us infuse ourselves into the community, to let the community know that we want to be a part and we want to continue to be a part of Nashville," said Bartoo.
They're now asking for help.
"To have a world class zoo, a zoo that you can be proud of, the community can be proud of, it needs to be supported. You need to come out and see the zoo, and attend, and buy a membership or pay that admission because that adds to the quality of life for everyone in Nashville," said Bartoo.
You can help by adopting and animal.
The zoo is also hoping for new memberships which start as low as $75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.