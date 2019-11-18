NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 12 South neighborhood of Nashville now has some bite.
The Nashville Zoo Mural has been unveiled, located on Taqueria del Sol and TRIM Nashville's north-facing wall. The mural features the iconic "Music Kitty" tiger roaring into a microphone. The location allows the mural to be the first one seen as people enter 12 South's shopping area.
“We wanted something that was visually appealing, promoted the Zoo and tied in with Nashville,” said Jim Bartoo, Nashville Zoo Marketing and Public Relations Director. “We hope this mural encourages Nashvillians and out-of-town visitors to take action to protect tiger species and others in the wild."
The design was brought to life by using spray paint and custom stencils. For more information on the mural, click here.
