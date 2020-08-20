NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- The Nashville Zoo is losing more than $100,000 each week because of the pandemic, according to a letter the zoo's President and CEO sent to members.
Rick Schwartz said in a letter that the zoo's revenue since reopening cannot keep up with the expenses.
"Even though we are now open again, with decreased attendance, our revenue can't keep up with expenses," Schwartz wrote. "On average, we are losing $105,000 per week, which is roughly the cost of caring for the animals."
The zoo was closed to the public for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but workers still had to care for more than 3,000 animals at the zoo.
Schwartz said the in-person attendance makes up 93% of the zoo's operating revenue.
"We are anticipating a significant budget deficit this year," Schwartz wrote. "To give you a point of reference, our attendance in 2019 was 1,266,764. Our projected attendance for this year has not fallen to 360,000, similar to our annual attendance in 2002."
Schwartz encourages citizens to make a donation to the zoo.
"The generosity of the community built the Nashville Zoo, and I'm confident that same generosity will keep the Zoo thriving for generations to come," wrote Schwartz. "I am perhaps most impressed with how our community never fails to come together in times of crisis, such as the devastating flood in 2010, the tornadoes earlier this year, and now the COVID-19 pandemic."
Click here for information on how to support the Nashville Zoo.
