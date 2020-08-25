NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo is in dire straights,according to the zoo president, who is now asking for community support.

Nashville Zoo at Grassmere spokesman Jim Bartoo said the problem for the zoo is money and that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrators said if they don't get some help there may have to be even more cuts.

The Nashville Zoo had to furlough about 100 people when they first shut down. They had to permanently lay off 45-50 people in July.

Staff members here are already stretched thin.

"There are people that are wearing lots of different hats right now," Bartoo said.

Even though the zoo is back open, Bartoo said their financial status is bleak after they were shut down for what are typically their busiest months.

Fundraising events have been cancelled because of social distancing requirements and since they are only allowed to operate at 50% capacity, attendance is way down.

"When July hit it got really hot and people have an issue walking around in hot weather particularly with a mask on and I completely understand that," Bartoo said.

To put it in perspective, zoo attendance for 2019 was more than 1.26 Million. The projected attendance for this year is 360,000.

According to Bartoo, they're losing $105,000 a week

"It does hurt to see people that I work with having to struggle to make ends meet," Bartoo said.

The Zoo is now doing everything it can to raise money. They're sending emails asking for donations.

They're offering free carousel rides and half price admission in the afternoons.

"All of this helps us not only raise a little bit of money, but it helps us infuse ourselves into the community to let the community know that we want to be a part and we want to continue to be a part of Nashville," Bartoo said.

On Tuesday night, Bartoo said they're asking for help

"To have a world class zoo a zoo that you can be proud of the community can be proud of it needs to be supported you need to come out and see the zoo and attend and buy a membership or pay that admission because that adds to the quality of life for everyone in Nashville," Bartoo said.

You can help by adopting an animal. Bartoo said the zoo is also hoping for new memberships. Those start as low as $75.

The zoo is open year round.

