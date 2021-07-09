NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend you can visit the Nashville Zoo and contribute to a great cause all at once.
Blood Assurance will set up a mobile blood drive outside the zoo's entrance Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..
Lions and tigers and bloodmobiles, oh my! Blood Assurance is proud to partner with the @NashvilleZoo for two blood drives this Friday and Saturday. All donors receive a complimentary admission ticket to the Zoo. To schedule an appointment, visit https://t.co/FZDLUPtw7v. pic.twitter.com/lXLf9VjLym— Blood Assurance (@bloodassurance) July 7, 2021
Anyone who donates Friday will receive free zoo admission and a Papa John's gift card. On Saturday, donors will receive free zoo admission and an insulated tote bag.
Participants do not need to schedule an appointment, though it is encouraged.
Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent.
