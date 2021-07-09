Nashville Zoo
 
 
 Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend you can visit the Nashville Zoo and contribute to a great cause all at once. 

Blood Assurance will set up a mobile blood drive outside the zoo's entrance Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. 

Anyone who donates Friday will receive free zoo admission and a Papa John's gift card. On Saturday, donors will receive free zoo admission and an insulated tote bag.

Participants do not need to schedule an appointment, though it is encouraged. 

Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental consent. 

To schedule an appointment click here. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.