NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo has announced the addition of two new giraffes to their family.

Violet and Amira are two-year female Masai giraffes that arrived at the Nashville Zoo team last month on March 27th.

As of last week, they have officially joined the other female giraffes Nasha and Tazama and the Zoo said all four of the ladies are getting along great. Nashville Zoo says the new giraffes are half-sisters and the pair love being together.

The new addition comes just a week after the Nashville Zoo announced the loss of its 16-year-old male, Congo, who played a large role at the zoo having greeted millions of people during his time with the exhibit.