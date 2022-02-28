Animatronic dinos are coming to the Nashville Zoo. Terry Bulger explains.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- The dinosaurs arrived at the Nashville Zoo on Monday morning.

Twenty 20-foot animatronic dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, arrived at Nashville's Zoo via trucks and cranes on Monday.

It makes you wonder, how did they get them here. It's a mission designed for big trucks and interstates as well as collapsible pre-historic dinosaurs.

The new exhibit, called DinoTrek, is full of movement and sound. It is designed more to be impressive than scary, primarily so, considering Jeff Goldblum or any of his Jurassic Park Buddies didn't make the trip.

The exhibit officially opens to the public on March 11 and will be on display until mid-summer. Tickets to DinoTrek are $4 per person with children under two years old free.

The following dinosaurs will be on display: 

For more information on the DinoTrek exhibit, click here.

