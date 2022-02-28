NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- The dinosaurs arrived at the Nashville Zoo on Monday morning.
Twenty 20-foot animatronic dinosaurs, including the T-Rex, arrived at Nashville's Zoo via trucks and cranes on Monday.
It makes you wonder, how did they get them here. It's a mission designed for big trucks and interstates as well as collapsible pre-historic dinosaurs.
The new exhibit, called DinoTrek, is full of movement and sound. It is designed more to be impressive than scary, primarily so, considering Jeff Goldblum or any of his Jurassic Park Buddies didn't make the trip.
The exhibit officially opens to the public on March 11 and will be on display until mid-summer. Tickets to DinoTrek are $4 per person with children under two years old free.
The following dinosaurs will be on display:
For more information on the DinoTrek exhibit, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.