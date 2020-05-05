NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo was hit by the storms and left lots of damage on the property.
The president told News 4 that 40 to 50 trees came down. Some of them historic ones are 200-years-old.
None of the trees landed on the animal exhibits and all the animals were safe.
No one was hurt.
Nashville President and CEO Rick Schwartz said there is still a lot of cleanup
“We've had storms come through here. We've been here now 21 years I’ve seen trees fall every now and then some tree but never to this magnitude of trees,” Schwartz said. “This is the most damage that this facility has ever sustained.”
The zoo is asking for donations. If you would like to help, click here.
Right now, Nashville Zoo is closed to visitors because of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.