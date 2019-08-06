Nashville Zoo Best Bathroom
Kelsey White / Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo is now competing for the title of America's best restroom.

The zoo is one of the top ten finalists picked by Cintas. Nashville Zoo is known for a display in the women's restroom that shows a family of monkeys known as the Cottontop Tamarins. In the men's restroom, there's a display with the view of a Ball Python snake exhibit.

You can vote for Nashville Zoo in this contest until September 13. To vote, click here.

