NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo announced the birth of two cotton-top tamarins on Monday.
The two tamarins were born on Nov. 2, 2021. 8-year-old mother Caqueta and 16-year-old father Pancho are their parents.
This newest set of tamarins are Caqueta’s third set of infants. With the addition of the two babies, the zoo is now caring for five cotton-top tamarins.
Since 2018, cotton-top tamarins have been on display at the zoo. The baby tamarins will stay at the zoo for at least two years before being sent to other zoos to participate in their breeding programs.
Once fully grown, cotton-top tamarins weigh about a pound and are around nine inches long.
These primates are among the most endangered in the world, making human care of them crucial to their survival.
While tamarins typically eat fruit, they will also eat flowers, nectar, sap, and insects.
For more on cotton-top tamarins, visit www.Nashvillezoo.com .
