NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Chilean Flamingo successfully hatched at the Nashville Zoo, marking the first ever of its species to be housed at the zoo.
The zoo says the flamingo was brought to them as an egg by a Memphis Zoo keeper on July 16. The egg had been kept in an incubator until it hatched on the morning of July 29.
The Veterinary Center Avian Incubation room, which is viewable by the public, will house the hatchling. Because flamigo chicks grow quickly, guests are encouraged to stop by and visit soon.
The chick will be hand reared by keeper and veterinary staff members so it can be part of the Ambassador Animal program. The program is designed to encourage guests to learn more about animals and have up-close experiences with them in ways such as animal encounters, animal shows and outreach programs.
