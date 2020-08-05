Drone Nashville skyline

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A citywide virtual job fair featuring various Nashville businesses will be open to the public tomorrow. 

The Mayor's Office and the Metropolitan Action Commission's Workforce Division is hosting the Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fair Series via Zoom on August 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Companies involved include Aegis Science Corporation and Metro Action Commission. 

If jobseekers don't have a laptop, they can use computers at the Goodwill Career Solutions centers at 937 Herman St., Nashville; 1985 Providence West Parkway, Mt. Juliet; or 2955 S. Church St., Murfreesboro.

To participate in the virtual job fair from home, click here to register.

More details about participating in the Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fair and other hiring events can be obtained by calling (615) 862-8860, Ext. 77411.

