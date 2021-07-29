Drone Nashville skyline

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fair returns Thursday afternoon for job-seekers in Davidson County.

Featured employers at the virtual event include Amazon, Aegis Labs and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

It all happens from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.

You can register to sign up for the free virtual event by clicking here.

 
 

