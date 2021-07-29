NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fair returns Thursday afternoon for job-seekers in Davidson County.
A reminder, the next Nashville Works! Virtual Job Fair Series, hosted by the Office of @JohnCooper4Nashand the @MetroActionComm will take place on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm. Click the link to register! https://t.co/2njVaftqqH pic.twitter.com/C4u9u4B2rH— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) July 28, 2021
Featured employers at the virtual event include Amazon, Aegis Labs and the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
It all happens from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
You can register to sign up for the free virtual event by clicking here.
