NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today is the last day for the Nashville Works! Job Fair Series for 2020.
Running from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., jobseekers can participate from their home computers, at the Goodwill Career Solutions Centers at 937 Herman Street, or the career solution locations in Mt. Juliet or Murfreesboro.
The featured employers are:
- Bridgestone (manufacturing)
- T-Mobile (mobile provider)
- ServiceSource International
- KnowHow, LLC (An Amazon Delievery Service Partner)
- Metropolitan Action Commission (a Metro Government Department in the city of Nashville)
The interviews will be conducted via Zoom. To register, click here.
