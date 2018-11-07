Two Nashville women say they are terrified after a man trying to rob their neighbor and force his way into her home in The Nations turned the gun on them.
The women, who asked News4 not to identify them for their safety, say they heard a loud scream Tuesday night around 7:45 and instantly knew something was horribly wrong.
"It's not even just about how loud it is. You can feel the emotion in it."
They peaked out the window, but couldn't see anything, so they decided to open the front door.
"I didn't even remember this, but my roommate said that I said is everything okay and he just immediately turns to us with his gun, points it at both of us and tells to get inside."
The women ran upstairs and called 911.
"The worse part of it was having to in the house and leave her out there with him and there was nothing we could do."
Police say the man stole the woman's wallet, but she was not hurt. He reportedly took off as soon as the roommates ran inside. The neighbor called them Wednesday to thank them.
"She was just so thankful that we were able to intervene because she knew she only had a couple moments until they were going to be in her house alone."
The women are convinced the man was after more than just money and are scared wondering what could have happened if they didn't walk outside.
"Always act if something doesn't sound right, if something doesn't look right. Always do whatever you can because you never know, you never know you could be saving someone's life."
