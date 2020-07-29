NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Watch any video of Deyonna Fairbanks and Destini Burns on youtube, and it’s clear from the moment you press play how much they love education.
Destini Burns is a wife and mother of 11. Deyonna Fairbanks has two children. Both of them have backgrounds in education, and they’re using their skills to motivate others.
“That is what we’re here for. To give hope and to say you can do it, we’re doing it and we’re doing this together,” Burns said.
They remember earlier this year having a conversation about homeschooling.
“I’ve been studying homeschooling for so long and the positive effects of homeschooling for African Americans children, so I was prepared,” Burns said.
Both women say they’ve always appreciated and respected public education.
“We were cool with that, cause I was able to work. You know, they were getting what they needed where they were. Then you know...here comes COVID!!! Hi COVID, out of the blue. Ha, and you know suddenly the whole world of parents have all collectively been pushed into the swimming pool together, to taken on educating our children at home,” Dayonna Fairbanks said.
To get out of the swimming pool, they started looking into ways to uplift the community and share tips. That’s how Hope in Homeschooling got started.
“We know that in the public school system, and our public schools are doing the best with what they have, right, but we also know that there are so many different types of learning styles that sometimes some students fall through the cracks. Statistics show that most of those students that fall through the cracks are students of color,” Burns said.
Since launching Hope in Homeschooling, these Tennessee State graduates have received emails and messages from Florida to Illinois. They want to dispel myths that homeschooling is for the wealthy and stay at home moms.
“For us we are just being very intentional about teaching parents...yes you can homeschool.. No you don’t have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to do it! Yes we can help you plan,” Burns said.
