A Nashville women's health clinic that provides alternatives to abortion is seeing a major spike in women with unexpected pregnancies wanting help.
The Hope Clinic provides medical care, counseling and education classes for as many as 700 women every year. The clinic saw an 89 percent increase in the number of women it helped - 213 women from October through December in 2018 compared to 114 during the same time in 2017.
"They need a place to be heard, they need to feel valuable and worthy no matter what they decide and they really need the time and space to unpack the options in front of them," said Hope Clinic CEO Renee Rizzo. “That one choice will live with her the rest of her life so the more thoughtfully we can help her make that choice with as much information, the more she’ll be able to live with that choice.”
She believes Planned Parenthood temporarily suspending abortions in Nashville in December is part of the reason for the increase. Women now have to drive to Knoxville or Memphis. Rizzo also says the topic of abortion, including the heartbeat bill in Tennessee, being in the headlines right now is also a contributing factor for the spike.
Anna Lawrence received help from the Hope Clinic 10 years ago when she got pregnant with her daughter at age 17.
“I was very lost and embarrassed and not really knowing what to do," said Lawrence. “Whether you are in a pregnancy that is 25 weeks or you whether you just found out, it’s a safe place to go where you feel welcomed when you walk in the door. You feel loved.”
You can find more information about Hope Clinic here.
