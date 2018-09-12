Nearly two dozen women attended a 'Ladies Mechanic Class' in Nashville Wednesday to learn the basics about cars and how to do basic repairs. Two local mechanics helped teach the class, in part, so women know how to avoid getting scammed at auto shops.
"I have had times where I’ve come home and my husband has said why was it that expensive today? Oh they told me I needed this and this and he says you really didn’t need that yet," said Amanda Tomes, who attended the class.
She admits she only knew how to pop her hood before the class.
“I feel like it’s one area where I do rely on my husband or my father and I don’t want to feel like that," said Tomes.
Ashley Warren organized the class. She says she was inspired to teach other women about cars about getting a flat tire and not knowing how to change it. Warren says she's also been scammed at auto shops.
"A lot of times females come in and try to trust their mechanic. They give them a price and they sign to it, they have to have their car. They feel like there's no other way but to pay the amount," said Warren.
Warren says three of the most common auto shop scams are overcharging for services, mechanics not doing the work that was promised or a mechanic telling you a part needs replacing when it really doesn't.
"I've talked to some local mechanics whoa re trust worthy and they don't like how it gives them a bad rap and they wish it would change but unfortunately it happens daily," said Warren. "There's a lot of females and males who go in to get their oil changed and actually don't get their oil changed."
Warren says researching before you go to the auto shop is key -- know about the part you believe you need fixed and look up the approximate cost.
