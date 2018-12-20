A Nashville woman says she was terrified after getting into a car with a man she believes was posing as a Lyft driver.
Carly Rogers was downtown on Broadway getting drinks with a friend Monday and requested a Lyft ride from her cell phone. She says she saw a car that looked similar to the one on her app with the Lyft stickers on the front and back and assumed it was hers.
“I walked up and asked twice who they were looking for and he said what I can’t hear you, so I said are you looking for Carly and he goes yep, that’s for me," said Rogers.
It took only a few minutes for Rogers to figure out something wasn't right.
“I told him to take a right turn down one street, he’d take a left turn down a different street," Rogers said. “I go this is not the right away. I don’t feel comfortable. Can you please let us out? He tried to convince us to stay in the car. He’s like no I got it and I go no seriously, I’m gonna call the police if you don’t let us out and he’s like oh we don’t want that problem and pulled over and dropped us off.”
The man dropped Rogers and her friend off unharmed and they called another ride. She says thinking of what could have happened is what's most terrifying.
“It’s not like this guy was gonna make money from us being in his car or from me being in his car myself, so what’s the other motive then," Rogers questioned. “Why would you pretend that you’re an Uber or a Lyft or a taxi driver when you’re not other than to do something horrible?"
Lyft and Uber say there are a few things riders can do to protect themselves:
- Make sure the license plate on the app matches the one the vehicle
- Make sure the picture matches your driver
- Ask the driver who they are picking up. They should know your name. Don't offer you name to them.
“Asking those open-ended questions instead of the yes or no questions is just the way safest to do it," said Rogers.
Rogers says she will never make the same mistake and doesn't want anyone else falling for a phony driver.
“I felt like I wanted to throw up just thinking that someone could be that evil or someone was that willing to take advantage of someone," said Rogers.
