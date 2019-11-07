NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A West Nashville woman said someone ripped open her mail and stole her gift cards.
She wants to know how this could happen with a locked mailbox at her apartment complex.
News4 spoke with Michelle Porter who celebrated turning 25 on Monday. Her family who lives out of state sent her gift cards in the mail.
When she opened her mailbox, only a ripped envelope was left.
"The gift cards were coming from Arizona and California and the fact that all three of them were stolen means it happened here," Porter said.
Porter's family told her someone spent the gift cards worth $200.
She called the U.S. Postal Service and now investigators are looking into her case.
"I felt pretty violated, disappointed in the community, and just overall upset that his happened," Porter said.
Porter said investigators are finding out where the orders will be delivered from the spent gift cards.
USPS told News4 if something like this happens to you, call the police and file a report with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
You can do that online or by calling them at 1-877-876-2455.
The USPIS works with law enforcement in these investigations.
As for Porter, she wants to warn others so this doesn't happen to anyone else.
"Don't send gift cards in the mail. Send them online so people can use them and get them immediately. I wouldn't risk it," Porter said.
USPS called it a rare situation.
