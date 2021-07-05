NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville women’s basketball player and former UCLA star Nicolle Kornet took on LeBron James, arguably the greatest player in the game right now, and won.
The matchup came while the two had some downtime shooting the movie Space Jam 2.
Nicole said there was some trash talking going on, then the two took it out on the basketball court where she made more shots than he did.
They both laughed about the outcome but she knows LeBron was not happy.
Nicole‘s acting is just one more achievement for the Kornet family, her brother Luke plays basketball in the NBA her mother Tracy is the main anchor here at News 4 and her father Frank ones played in the NBA.
