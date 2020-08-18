NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the United States.
Tennessee played a vital role as the 36th and final state needed to ratify the amendment.
Several events were held around Nashville in celebration of the historic milestone. The dedication of the Tennessee Women's Suffrage monument was held in Centennial park on Tuesday morning.
The event was punctuated by a squad of professional women skydivers after jumping 6,000 feet.
A member of the group told News 4 Tennessee was the only place they wanted to have this tribute.
Mayor John Cooper was a part of the ceremony.
