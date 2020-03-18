A distressed Nashville woman is stranded in Central America in as COVID-19 concerns grow.
Stephanie Marline left for Guatemala six days ago.
"I thought I'd take a quick trip," she told News4. Now, she doesn't know when she'll go home. "No help, no charters, no plans. Nothing to be done."
Marlin said she was reassured by her airline that her flight, scheduled for Wednesday, was still on. Until Monday, when Guatemala joined several Latin American countries and shut their borders to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
"We can't even go to Mexico by land and fly out from there."
She has since joined a group of stranded Americans in Guatemala on Facebook. Many of their posts are updates from the U.S. Embassy and State Department,
"It just seems like nobody in the US cares to get their citizens home. I know it's not just me and I know it's not just Guatemala. And I'm very upset."
Marlin is urging others to learn from her experience.
"What happened to me could happen to anybody. I had a flight. I was assured by the airline and it was guaranteed that I could get out and here I am."
