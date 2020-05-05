NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville woman is revisiting her college days and singing for residents in Music City.
Debi Watts sang telegrams back in her college days at Lipscomb. However, COVID-19 demanded an encore.
Now she gets porch gigs at least once a day, just hoping they love it as much as she does.
If you feel the need for a singing dancing telegram in your life you can connect with Debbi Watts on her Facebook page
