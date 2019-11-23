FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - A Nashville woman has been arrested after shooting two women at a Franklin, KY home, including her sister.
According to arrest documents from the Simpson County Jail, Franklin Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Spears Ave. Friday at around 4:40 p.m. The call was for a disturbance involving a handgun being pulled on a female.
Officers arrived and found 66-year-old Paula Cashman of Nashville in the driveway of the home. Cashman told police she had shot two females inside the home and then handed officers a small silver handgun.
As officers arrested Cashman in the driveway, other officers made their way inside the home to investigate and clear it. When officers entered the home, they found an older woman sitting on the kitchen floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach area.
Officers then encountered another woman coming down the hallway. That woman, 29, told them she had been shot multiple times and said Cashman shot her when Cashman entered the home.
A three-year-old child was inside the home at the time of the incident and police found an indoor grow of marijuana after searching the home.
Simpson County EMS transported both victims to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of their gunshot wounds.
After furthering questioning from officers, Cashman told them she intended to shoot the 29-year-old woman but accidentally shot the other victim who was her sister. Cashman also admitted to firing three rounds from a five shot single action revolver. She told police she drove up to Franklin from Nashville after her sister called and told her she was in an argument with the other victim.
Once Cashman arrived, she went inside the home where an argument ensued. She then shot both women. Police also discovered that the gun Cashman used had been stolen.
Cashman has been charged with attempted murder, receiving stolen property, two counts of wanton endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault.
Bond was set at $150,000 cash.
