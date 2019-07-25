A Nashville woman is speaking up about a man Metro police are calling a serial rapist.
U.S. Marshals arrested Willie Williams, Jr. at his mother's home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 17.
“I’m scared. I quit my job because I’m scared people may know me, may know him. I’m scared," a woman who did not want to share her identity said.
The Nashville mother claims she met up with Willie Williams, Jr. more than a month ago in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
“All I said was get out. You can’t get in here with a knife. You got to get out of my car because I got to go home to my babies," the woman said.
She isn't alone.
Metro police said Williams victimized seven women and sexually assaulted some of them.
"He’s got both of my hands and he won’t let me go and we’re fighting. I tried to throw my car in drive and just pull off and maybe push him out and just keep going," she said.
When that didn't work, the woman said Williams threatened her and tried to rob her. She managed to get out of the car and started screaming.
“I think he would’ve killed me. I think he came there with the intention. I don’t even think he came there to rob me to be honest," the woman said.
Police put out an alert for Williams. U.S. Marshals found him hiding in his mom's attic in Wisconsin.
The woman told News4 she forgives Williams, but said he needs help.
"Maybe the jail system ain’t it. Maybe he need some psychiatric help, but he needs some help," she said.
Williams remains behind bars in Wisconsin. He has a court hearing there on August 9.
U.S. Marshals said it'll be up to officials in Tennessee and Wisconsin to figure out when he'll be brought back to Nashville.
