A Nashville woman has some strong words for the off-road vehicles causing chaos and putting people in danger including her son.
You've seen videos of them all across the Music City including one showing a four wheeler dragging an officer on Broadway on Saturday.
Police are still searching for the person who was behind the wheel.
More than 100 dirt bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs invaded Broadway on Saturday.
Cell phone video captured the moment when a four wheeler dragged Metro Police Sergeant John Bourque and slammed him into a metal barricade.
He's now at home resting after being taken to the hospital.
"To actually have it happen in front of you is a little wild. Then it was just sort of is it over is it going to escalate more?," Cory Quimby who was visiting Nashville with his family.
It's a sight Quimby and his family from Nebraska won't forget. Their trip to the Music City came to a pause during those intense few minutes.
"We didn't realize anything bad was happening until like it was actually happening," Quimby said.
All over the area on Sunday, people saw a group of off-road vehicles including on Clarksville Pike.
"Apologize and get off the streets because there's a place for ATVs and it's not the city highways. It's not in front of my church," LaShonda Parks-Bailey said.
Parks-Bailey's son had a close call with one of them. On their way to church, she said a four wheeler flipped and landed on the hood of her son's car.
"I'm just glad the four wheeler didn't go through the windshield because the impact was hard enough to bend the hinge of his door," Parks-Bailey said.
Parks-Bailey said the driver never gave his name and left in a truck with the broken four wheeler. They're now left to foot the repair bill estimated to cost a few thousand dollars.
"I just really hope the police find out who they are and get them off the streets," Parks-Bailey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.