NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman, who was living in downtown Nashville, shared her experience during the Christmas Day explosion.
Malory Luciane lived in The Lofts at 160. She said she was up just hours before the bomb went off.
"I had woken up at 3:45 and couldn't go back to sleep, and I just felt like this really weird, kind of like uneasy feeling. At 6:30 a.m., I was still up just watching TV on my phone and then a huge boom. I see my window and some bricks falling into my apartment, and I just jumped up, called 911, and got out," Malory Luciane said.
When she did get out, Luciane said she was walking through piles of debris.
"There was something on fire, and then I'm just trying to walk my dog over the glass and not have him step on it and me not step on it," Luciane said. "There was a police officer telling me to come towards him."
Luciane said she is trying to start over.
"I've been told I can't ever go back into my building and get any of my clothing," Luciane said. "My cat is still missing. My car was beneath my building, so I've been told that is totally gone as well."
Luciane said she remains optimistic that things for her and the city will get better.
"Whatever reasoning I was up at 3:45 and why I couldn't go back to sleep and why I had this weird feeling, I am beyond thankful for that," Luciane said.
For GoFundme information, click here. And to help found her missing cat Martin, call 615-809-7192.
