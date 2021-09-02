NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is being charged after she accepted more than $2.8 million from investors for a fake company she created.
Katie Lynn Mancuso, 40, of Nashville, was charged with Bank Fraud and Wire Fraud after stating she owned and operated Gray Area Marketing in Nashville which was purportedly a sports marketing agency to represent famous athletes.
Beginning in June of 2017, Mancuso solicited funds from investors and falsely represented that Gray Area had been awarded contracts to perform marketing services for professional athletes.
Mancuso also promised to repay the funds from investors within 90 days.
Fake invoices were also provided that falsely reflected money owed to Gray Area by venders such as Nike, Oakley and Under Armour for services rendered.
In the process, she also forged the signature of an attorney on a fraudulent attorney-client representation and forged other signatures on another purported contract.
Between June 2017 and February 2021, Mancuso solicited funds from at least 26 investors and received the more than $2.8 million.
Some of the funds were used to repay other investors making the amount still owed to be $1.1 million.
Investment funds were used to pay living expenses, hotels, bars and to obtain plastic surgery.
She faces up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud and 30 years for bank fraud.
