NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An Antioch woman was inches away from being hit by a stray bullet after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in a busy intersection earlier this month.
"The first one hit the back quarter panel on the passenger side, the second one went through my gas cap and through my trunk on my vehicle.
The third one went through the back door and into my back seat, and the fourth bullet went through the front passenger door and into my middle console." This woman, who is describing the path of bullets, asked us not to reveal her identity.
"If it was up one inch higher, I would've been hit," she said. She is still in fear for her safety nearly three weeks after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in broad daylight. "It changes your whole perspective... I look over my shoulder every time I leave the house."
She said on March 2, she was on her way to a doctor's appointment. While stopped at the red light at Murfreesboro Road and Bell Road, she heard gunshots.
"The car came by and was still shooting, and then it took off down Bell road and I smelt the gun bullets - the powder from the gun."
It all happened so fast, she said she was only able to catch a flash of an unidentifiable person with a gun in a dark four-door sedan, and the white car she believes he was aiming at. "It was very scary."
Metro police told News4 they have no leads in the case so far. The woman says she suffers from PTSD from the incident, jumping at the sound of a backfiring car. "We've got to put the guns down. There's no need for the violence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.