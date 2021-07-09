Nashville, TN (WSMV) – A Nashville native is launching a company, a book, and an accompanying curriculum all at once. Brittany N. Cole is a career and leadership speaker, coach, and consultant who focuses on the hot-button space of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I).
“My mission is all around helping to encourage and equip leaders to thrive,” says Cole, who spent 11 years within Pfizer, one of the country’s largest corporations.
Cole worked out of the Manhattan office and was responsible for consumer digital management. She oversaw a $20 million budget and was responsible for the multi-national company’s digital content.
It was the opportunity to lead a Nashville-based sales team that brought her back to her hometown of Nashville two years ago. Soon after, she made the leap to entrepreneurship, creating her company, Career Thrivers, which helps companies build inclusive leadership teams.
“We’re helping diverse talent, mainly women and black professionals, making sure that organizations are cultivated in a way that they can thrive in their environment,” says Cole.
Cole helps companies build strategies to attract and retain diverse talent. She also helps develop protocols to change the culture within an organization that helps foster a more inclusive environment.
“In many rooms, I was the youngest,” says Cole. “In many rooms, I was the only black woman, [and now I’m] really utilizing those experiences and to share those insights with other people.”
Her experiences within corporate were the motivation behind writing her book, Thrive Through it. Cole admits when she initially started to write, she intended the book to be about thriving in an environment when you’re the only one who looks like you. Her focus changed after the sudden death of her mother.
“My mom died unexpectedly, so for me, the journey of grief and how it shows up in your personal life and even how it shows up professionally is what I was led to write about,” says Cole.
The result was “Thrive Through It,” her guide to redefining resilience, communicating with empathy, and practicing allyship in the workplace. She also created an accompanying workbook that functions as a curriculum and roadmap for how to thrive through your situation.
“I believe that when we are faced with great change great loss challenges that we don't really bounce back to the former state or at least if we're in that mindset, it kind of holds us hostage to ‘what was’ versus extrapolating the lessons from the past.”
Cole has taken that message to her corporate partners, like Bridgestone, Cat Financial, and Tractor Supply Co. She’s helping leaders within those organizations to understand the importance of vulnerability in the workplace and teaching them how to create fairness among employees.
“When I speak to leaders, I often tell them ‘diversity is a fact, inclusion is an act and equity is a stat,” says Cole who encourages companies to use data as part of the vision for where a company wants to go in building an inclusive culture.
Cole says her goal for her young company is to move to a full-time team of five by the end of 2021.
“I definitely believe that my purpose is around helping to empower. I don't necessarily think of myself as a motivational speaker because I want you to have the feeling, but then I want you to go do something with it,” says Cole.
