NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) – Friends remember a Nashville woman who was killed last weekend by a wrong way driver on I-440.
Kennetha Sawyers, 45, died when she was hit head-on by a man who police say, was driving drunk.
That man, 32-year-old Hugo Sanchez-Rodriguez is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and four counts of aggravated assault.
"He took somebody that means a lot to a lot of people. He took that person away from us," Sawyer's friend, Kevin Turner said. "Her smile, her wittiness and she was just a loving person. She was straight up genuine."
Sawyers' teenage daughter, who was in the car at the time of the crash, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Metro Police say she's expected to survive.
Turner who was a classmate of Sawyers at Whites Creek High School, says Sawyers was a devoted mother.
They shared a friendly back-and-forth, as Sawyers was an Indianapolis Colts fan and Turner cheers for the Tennessee Titans. One of many fond memories, he'll cherish.
“It’s going to be hard. [Kennetha] was a diamond in the rough that can’t be replaced. That’s a smile from the sun that won’t shine again."
Turner, who's since moved out to California as a musician (Kns Rockstar), runs a non-profit called We Busy School Tour.
In Sawyers honor, his next mission is to teach school-aged children about the dangers of drunk driving.
"If your friend jumps in that seat and you know he’s filthy drunk, snatch him out. Snatch him out. Be that friend, be more than a yes man,” Turner said. "That car became a missile, it almost killed her and her daughter. Now her daughter is waking up to not seeing her mother.”
Police said Sanchez-Rodriguez and two of his three adult male passengers were not seriously injured in the crash. One of the passengers in the Ford F-250 suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
