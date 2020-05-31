NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Massman Drive Saturday night.
Police say the woman, identified as 57-year-old Rhonda Rucker, was driving her Honda CRV and stopped at the intersection on Elm Hill Pike when she was rear ended by a 2010 Ford Mustang driving northbound.
The driver of the mustang has been identified as 18-year-old Kevin Camaja of Nashville.
Both cars crossed over Massman Drive into a ditch and caught fire, where the CRV became fully engulfed in flames. Rucker's passenger, 37-year-old Craig Marsh, managed to escape but was not able to pull Rucker from the CRV.
Rucker died at the scene.
Marsh sustained minor injuries and Camaja was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with severe burns. Camaja is in stable condition.
All three people involved were wearing seat belts.
The preliminary contributing factor to the crash appears to be Camaja's failure to drive with due care.
