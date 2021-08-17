NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A hyphen was all that was separating a Venmo profile bearing a Nashville woman’s likeness from scamming her friends out of more than $1,000.

Kristen Moser uses Venmo often. “I pay my babysitter on there, I send money back and forth with friends,” she explained.

Even so, friends were suspicious of a request that appeared to come from her Friday. “Within about a 10-minute period, I had four different people reach out to me asking if I had sent them a Venmo request,” Moser said. Those four requests were sent with an identical message. “It was for $300 and the caption said ‘for groceries,’ and explained that I was at the grocery store and had left my purse at home and needed $300, and would pay them back when I got home.,” Moser said. “Immediately, I thought my account had been hacked.”

But, when she looked closer, Moser realized it was actually a separate account bearing her name, her photo, and a handle just one character removed, a hyphen, from her own. “It looked like me in every way.”

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee said while this is the first they’ve heard of this scam in this area, they said it’s been reported in other regions. They advise that if someone is impersonating you on a cash transfer app, tell your friends. Be proactive so they know it isn’t you. If you get a suspicious request Venmo or a similar app, make sure you contact the friend outside the app to verify it’s them, and tap their profile to look through their transaction history to check your previous transactions with them.

“If you use any apps like this, make sure everything is private,” Moser said, echoing the advice given to her by a Venmo customer support agent. “Now my whole Venmo is locked down and you cannot see my friend list or who I interact with at all.”

In a response to a request from News4, Venmo said Moser’s issue is being resolved, an that if another user thinks they have been the victim of a scam, they should contact Venmo support directly.