NASHVILLE - Slavery is often overlooked at plantations, according to one local historian whose goal is to bring to life the untold stories and experiences of African American went through during that period.
"People don’t usually overlook the site; they overlook the truth about the site," said Brigette Jones, Director of Equitable Partnerships at Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery.
Belle Meade Historic Site and Winery is described as a Greek-Revival historic landmark. During slavery it was known for its prestigious horses. The estate is complete with stables, carriage house, and slave quarters.
Jones says African American history on plantations are often overlooked or watered down. She's making it her mission to inform, educate, and showcase the harsh realities of life of a slave during that period.
"I think when you come to these spaces…you’re able to see just how harsh life was for black people at one point and time," said Jones.
Brigette Jones serves as the Director of Equitable Partnerships for the historic site—takes visitors back more than a hundred years ago to the antebellum South. Inside of the slave cabins on the plantation there's pieces of old newspapers and letters plastered on the walls.
"This is the cabin of Bob Green. Green was the head Hossler," said Jones.
Jones says historic sites like one are often romanticized, used for celebratory events, and ignores the hard conditions of slavery.
"My goal is to bring it to the forefront. I don’t think that this is an industry that should rest on comfortable stories," Jones.
Stories with complicated histories themselves based on who was interviewing former slaves.
"In many cases a lot of these interviews happened during the 1930’s by a large majority of white interviewers all throughout the South. When you read these interviews many of them will speak highly about the institution of slavery or the people who enslaved them," said Jones.
She went on to say similar interviews of slaves were done by people at Fisk University, an HBCU, and the same questions were asked however, the response were the complete opposite.
"They’ll give completely different answers because those interviews were conducted by black students," said Jones.
In 2018, Journey to Jubilee was launched. It's a tour guiding guests through the stories of the more than 100 enslaved men, women, and children who lived on the plantation. They’re numbered in the 1860 Davidson County census but not named.
"In many cases we don't know the name of the groom, but we know the name of the horses that record was kept meticulously so there is more irony in just how divided this institution was and how unfair and how unequal it was," said Jones.
She says they're even revamping the décor in the slave quarters to be more historically accurate.
"To replace things like this…this is not something many enslaved people would have ever eaten. This is quail, asparagus, and potatoes. The rations at Belle Meade were fatback, and cornmeal, "Jones.
A wide range of artifacts from that era gives visitors a sense of the perspective for those who were brutalized on this land.
"This was an institution that was emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically demeaning and draining," said Jones.
Even though slavery is etched into the soil of this land a light shine as proceeds from the tour now goes directly towards scholarships paying for students majoring in history at Tennessee State University.
"There’s not enough people telling this story especially right here in Tennessee who look like me and I think it’s important to feed into that all with empowerment in mind," said Jones.
This allows the youth an opportunity to connect with the heavy truth of what happened on this land while reigniting the stories shaping the future.
"I’m happy that Belle Meade have really given me the space and the opportunity to make sure that that happens for a lot of Nashvillians especially for those incoming into college," said Jones.
