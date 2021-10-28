NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A hefty gas bill is leaving one mid-state woman shaking her head and demanding answers.
In the decade DeeAnn Scott lived at her Nashville home, she says she never got a bill so high.
“$1,535.85 for a final bill!” Scott said.
Scott says she tried calling Piedmont Natural Gas’s customer service department, but each time, she could not get a clear answer.
"With this one, I had to assess there, there’s something wrong,” Scott said.
News4 called them too. Jason Wheatley, a spokesperson at Piedmont Natural Gas, told us that a portion of the meter that would transfer data malfunctioned.
“So it basically showed that she wasn’t using anything for about two years,” Wheatley said.
News4 asked Piedmont Natural gas if her bill will be readjusted since the meter malfunction was not necessarily Scott’s fault.
“It will be readjusted, the meter has been removed and sent off to be tested, which it takes a little bit of time,” Wheatley said.
Within days of our interview with Piedmont Natural Gas, Scott’s bill went from $1,535.85 to $586.00.
“We don’t want situations like this to happen! We want to work with customers to make sure that everything is accurate,” Wheatley said.
It’s a relief for Scott, but one she doesn’t want others to go through.
“I pride myself on having a great credit report and I don’t deal with business that way,” Scott said.
News4 Investigates asked Piedmont Natural Gas how they came up with the adjusted amount. The company stated that under Tennessee Public Utility Commission regulations, they were able to back the bill for the underbill period.
In Ms. Scott’s case, this would have been two years. However, they only adjusted it for the past 12 months.
That in part, helped them arrive at the adjusted total of $586.77.
Piedmont Natural Gas recommends checking your bill and monthly usage. If the chart on the bill reads low every single month, then that could be problematic down the road.
