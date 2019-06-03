NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Critters are part of the countryside when you live in Tennessee, and for one west Nashville woman with a camera, it’s not a bad thing.
Even if the animal is one most of us would like to scare away.
Robin Cohn is surrounded by her dogs, but it’s the possum people keep talking about.
The ugly, tick-eating, night-stalking possum has a friend.
“I do consider them cute,” said Cohn.
She runs the west Nashville shop Come, Sit and Stay, commands for her dogs Kai and Bodi. In her world, pets clearly come first.
“It’s really safe to say I’m an animal lover,” said Cohn.
Safe to say she’s a possum lover too, ever since they started coming to her back porch.
Long past her bedtime, they come every night. So she set up a camera, put out some food, then gets up in the morning to watch the show.
She posts it for Facebook followers, all new Possum People.
Once a week or so, a fox comes and joins the show.
“Really it’s joyful,” she said. “In this crazy world we live in, it’s joyful to watch these little critters eating grapes. I can’t explain it, but for me, it’s a total escape from everything.”
Cohn said possums get a bad rap. They kill 5,000 ticks a season, slowing the spread of Lyme disease, even venomous snakes can’t kill them, and of course, in her world, they’re just cute.
“So you say give possums a chance, yeah, they are good creatures and do a lot of good work,” said Cohn.
She said she will keep feeding if they keep eating, mostly loving the free entertainment.
