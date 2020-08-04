Nashville faces federal charges for arson at Metro Courthouse

Shelby Ligons is facing federal charges after authorities said she was involved with arson at the Metro courthouse in May.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 22-year-old woman is facing federal charges after authorities said she was involved with arson at the Metro courthouse in May. 

Shelby Ligons, of Nashville, was charged with malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives.

According to the the unsealed criminal complaint, protesters gathered in the downtown area following the death of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis. However, later in the evening, a group gathered in front of the Nashville City Hall, also known as the Metro Courthouse.

During this time, authorities said fires were set at the courthouse. Authorities located multiple video clips and photos of the damage on social media. 

According to the complaint, Ligons was "depicted setting fire to the poster and placing it inside a window located on the exterior structure of City Hall." 

Ligons was arrested by FBI agents on Tuesday morning. Authorities said Ligons is scheduled to appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Tuesday afternoon.

Wesley Somers, 25, of Hendersonville, was previously charged in June in the arson. 

 

