NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the Department of Labor in Tennessee reported another unprecedented amount of people filling for unemployment, one woman told News 4 Nashville the problems she faced as she was down to her last dollar.
“It hurts my feelings. I cried the other day. I just don’t know what else to do,” Nashville native Samantha Harris said.
Harris posted in the Facebook group called “TN Unemployment Nightmare Monday” and wrote, “I give up.”
On Wednesday, News 4 Nashville asked her why she wrote it.
“I had reached out to unemployment, with no success. I've reached out to Senators in Tennessee with no success,” Harris said. “And I really give up now because I don’t know who else to turn to,” Harris replied.
Harris said she’s broke with an 11-year-old child.
“I have a $1.57 in my food stamps and I have $0 cash. So, whatever I spend $1.57 on...probably a pack of noodles for my daughter…That’s all I have,” Harris said.
On Thursday, more than 37,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week. Northern and Middle Tennessee combined continue to see some of the highest numbers in the state with more than 15,000 new claims.
In the last seven weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 321,000 unemployment claims were filed in the state. This number does not take into account any brand-new claims or people who did not make a weekly certification.
The most recent data entered from the week of May 2 totaled 37,319 and it shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21.
DOL officials said they’re working hard every single day to help people with their claims and process them.
After News 4 Nashville reached out to the DOL about Harris’s situation, she contacted us Thursday with good news.
“I checked it this morning and I seen that the stimulus was added and the actual payments was added,” Harris said. "But, there’s a pay date. But, it’s not in there yet."
Harris said it is bittersweet.
“The story doesn’t stop with me. It’s thousands of other people still waiting, still in the same predicament that I was in,” Harris said. "And they don’t know when they’re going to get a payment date or money in their account. And it hurts my feelings, cause it’s wrong. We didn’t ask for this."
