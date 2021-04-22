NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman has died after a crash last Thursday on I-65. Kathy Pieratt, 55, was in a car driven by her son, Jeremy Pieratt, when the car went off the interstate and struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was on the side of the road.
Metro Police say that the tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder of I-65 near the Old Hickory Blvd. exit to check on a tire with low air pressure. Police say that Jeremy Pieratt veered off the interstate and struck the rear of the truck.
Kathy Pieratt died from her injuries on Tuesday.
Jeremy Pieratt has been charged with driving on a revoked license and no proof of insurance. The crash investigation will be forwarded to the DA for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.