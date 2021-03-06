NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville woman has died following a crash Saturday morning on I-40 east.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the airport exit involving multiple vehicles.
The driver of a Ford Edge was traveling east on I-40 in slowing traffic when she stated that she struck the rear of a white pickup truck, disabling her SUV.
While on the phone with 911, another driver in a Honda Civic collided with the Ford Edge.
The passenger of the Honda Civic was identified as Morgan Graves, 26, of Nashville. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The other drivers were transported to separate hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck left the scene.
There was no evidence of impairment for the driver of the Ford Edge.
Police are still investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.