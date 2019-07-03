Natalie Hennessy is a missionary ambassador for Caring Hearts Ministry.
She travels to Mexico, once a month, where they have a feeding program, a blind center, a rehab center and an orphanage.
"We fly into Phoenix or San Diego, and we drive, and it's only 20 minutes across the border into Mexico.
Hennessy has never had a problem.
"Just go in and out. It's like going through a toll road. You just use your passport," said Hennessy.
This time was different because while trying to cross back into the country on Friday, the K9's went crazy.
Turns out, her rental car tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.
"They went through everything. My stuff was thrown all over the car. They emptied out my purse. They went through my wallet. They went through my suitcases," said Hennessy.
Four men with guns questioned Hennessy for hours.
They asked her, "why do you keep going in and out of Mexico?"
'Because I'm with a non profit,' Hennessy explained.
They asked her, "why do you have empty suitcases?"
'Because I dropped off food and clothes,' said Hennessy.
"Why do you have cash," they asked.
'Donations,' Hennessey explained.
Hennessey had answers for everything but said she realizes the situation probably looked sketchy.
"They said that i was a typical person to be transporting drugs a young woman my age so i was scared
Natalie missed her flight.
She was eventually released, but was also flagged by border patrol.
So now she worries most about getting back to the work and children she loves.
"I said, 'so what does this mean for the future,' and they said, 'well, someone will contact you.' So I don't know what that means," said Hennessy.
Hennessy told the rental car company about the incident.
She said they were not apologetic or sympathetic and instead accused her of smuggling the drugs.
