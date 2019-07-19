DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County woman has been charged with TennCare fraud for filing a fraudulent prescription while using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits to pay for it.
According to a release, authorities arrested 28-year-old Brittie Gay Henderson of Nashville. Aside from TennCare fraud, Henderson has also been charged with identity theft and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
Henderson is accused of using TennCare to receive Oxycodone (a painkiller) and using the name and DEA number of a healthcare provider she was not authorized to use.
TennCare fraud is a Class D felony and is punishable by up to four years in prison per charge.
